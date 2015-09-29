Jim Carrey’s girlfriend Cathriona White has reportedly committed suicide. Gossip Cop has reached out for information, and our thoughts were with the star at this time.

According to TMZ, White was found dead in her home by Los Angeles Police Department officers on Monday night. It is suspected she purposefully overdosed. Cops were called when two friends went to White’s house to check on her, and they discovered the tragic scene.

Carrey and White have dated on and off over the last several years. They were in a relationship in 2012, and the romance was rekindled earlier this year. But, according to TMZ, White left a suicide note indicating she and Carrey had broken up on Sept. 24, last Thursday. That same day, she reportedly tweeted, “Signing off Twitter, I hope I have been a light to my nearest and dearest.”

Gossip Cop will have updates.

