Jim Carrey was slammed by an Oregon mother named Karen Echols for using a photo of her autistic son without permission during his Twitter rant about vaccinations. As Gossip Cop reported, Carrey went off on California governor Jerry Brown earlier this week, tweeting his frustrations over Brown signing a bill that would require nearly all school-aged children to get vaccinated.

In addition to calling Brown a “corporate fascist,” the actor posted several photos of children in distress, writing, “TOXIN FREE VACCINES, A REASONABLE REQUEST!” While two of the photos Carrey used were stock photos, the third image was a shot of 14-year-old Alex Echols, who has tuberous sclerosis and autism. On Wednesday night, Alex’s mother Karen tweeted at the actor to remove the photo because it was a misrepresentation of her son’s situation. She later told BuzzFeed on Thursday, “Jim Carrey has a huge platform – a huge following – and is misrepresenting my son’s image by attaching it to his anti-vax rant.”

Alex’s aunt, Elizabeth Welch, also lashed out at Carrey, posting on her Instagram page, “I’m very disgusted and sickened that a celebrity would use a photo like this that was used in the first place to spread awareness of Tuberous Sclerosis to mock him and my sister for vaccinations. Even if that was not his intended outcome, it is what happened.” The photo Carrey used of Alex was apparently a screengrab from a video the family gave to KPTV News. The movie star has not publicly commented on the issue, but the photo has been removed from his tweet.

