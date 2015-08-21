Jimmy Fallon can't catch a break.

After seriously injuring himself in late June, when he caught his ring on a desk countertop and nearly tore off his finger, the 40-year-old "Tonight Show" host took to Instagram on Friday to share his latest painful-looking mishap.

And the injuries are actually related.

"Chipped front tooth trying to open tube of scar tissue repair gel for recovering finger injury," Jimmy wrote. "Thank you Dr. Jobe DDS! #BestSummerEver Brand new Tonight Show tonight!"

Ouch.

Last month, Jimmy shared that his horrifying hand injury required a six-hour surgery and a 10-day stay in the ICU. "Apparently, the odds aren't great and usually they just cut your finger off," Fallon told the "Tonight Show "audience, adding, "I won't get feeling back for eight weeks."

But we shouldn't feel too bad for Jimmy. Due to the massive success of his first year taking over the iconic late-night position, NBC announced last week that his hosting contract has been extended for six more years.

