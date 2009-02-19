The first show for "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" will boast a couple of pretty big "gets" for the new host -- even if they're not exactly icons for the show's target audience.



Fallon takes over as host of "Late Night" on Monday, March 2, and his first guest will be Oscar winner Robert De Niro. The night's musical guest will be Van Morrison, who will be performing from his classic album "Astral Weeks."



Other guests scheduled for Fallon's first week will be his former "Weekend Update" co-anchor and "30 Rock" star Tina Fey, Cameron Diaz, "Watchmen" star Billy Crudup, Drew Barrymore, Ludacris and Santogold.



Via his frequently updated Twitter feed, Fallon expressed his excitement over his opening night bookings. "I don't know De Niro that well," he tweets. "He doesn't do many talk shows so it should be fun. And I lucked out on Van. He is in town."



Fallon's house band for the show will be hip-hop collective The Roots. Earlier this week, he hired comic A.D. Miles as the show's head writer and "Saturday Night Live" scribe Steve Higgins as the "Late Night" announcer.