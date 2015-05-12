Jimmy Kimmel made light of Bruce Jenner's high-profile interview with Diane Sawyer where he revealed that he is transgender.

During his monologue for Tuesday's ABC Upfronts, the late-night host took aim at the network's upcoming programming rundown, saying it "has people of color, women and men turning into women."

Calling out this year's new format for "The Bachelorette," which will feature two single women vying for love instead of one, Kimmel quipped, "I say forget more Bachelorettes, we need more Bruce Jenners at this network!"

The joke was in reference to the impressive ratings Jenner's interview received this past month. "That Bruce Jenner interview was unbelievable. Huge for us. An enormous hit," he said. "Seventeen million people tuned in to watch his chat with Diane Sawyer."

Kimmel got a few laughs when he added, "That's why we're making this solemn promise to you: Starting this fall, someone will change genders every week."

This wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has poked fun at Jenner. Jamie Foxx came under fire when he made some jokes about the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" patriarch while hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

"Bruce Jenner will be here doing some musical performances. He's doing a his and her duet by himself," he said during the televised event on NBC.

Jenner's step-daughter Khloe Kardashian reacted to Foxx's jokes, telling The Insider, "I just think it's a low blow. I think it's very mean. ...I know Jamie, so I think that's also why that's a really low blow."

Wonder what she'll think of Kimmel's jokes about her step-dad.