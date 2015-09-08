Jimmy Fallon gave Stephen Colbert a good-natured ribbing on Tuesday, hours in advance of the new “Late Show” host’s first episode. See below what “The Tonight Show” host tweeted to his new talk show competitor.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Colbert debuts as the host of CBS’ “The Late Show” on Tuesday night, taking the reins from David Letterman who had anchored the program since 1993.

Fallon both congratulated and mocked his 11:35 p.m. competitor with a tweet that reads, “To our friends at @colbertlateshow, congrats on your first show and hopefully dozens more. Break a finger.” Of course, while “break a leg” is showbiz lingo for “good luck,” “break a finger” is a reference to Fallon’s own finger injury this past summer. Also, hoping for “dozens more” shows isn’t exactly wishing Colbert the best success.

The two talk show hosts are actually good friends in real life, and although they will now have to face off for late-night ratings, Fallon’s tweet is all in good fun. Ironically, Colbert made a quick cameo on Fallon’s first-ever “Tonight Show” back in February 2014. It was announced just two months later that Colbert would be taking over “The Late Show.”

Colbert kicks off “The Late Show” with guests George Clooney and Jeb Bush.