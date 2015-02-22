Every year, Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars special features some of the biggest guest stars in Hollywood. This year the more celebrated names in the industry got acting lessons from Jimmy, the greatest thespian of all.

In the two-part sketch "The Kimmel School of Perfect Acting," Jimmy teaches stars like Eddie Redmayne, Gary Oldman, Lupita Nyong'o, Susan Sarandon, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Mila Kunis, Benedict Cumberbatch, and many others, how to truly master the craft of acting.

Decked out in an all-black ensemble and way-too-big sunglasses, Jimmy's interpretation of a pretentious theater teacher is spot on. Once he layers on the meanness and insults, he has the perfect comedic recipe.

RELATED: 2015 Oscars: The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments

"His methods, they may seem quite controversial to some folks," says Oscar winner Jeff Bridges. "But let me tell you, when someone lights your script on fire and duct tapes it to your hands, you're going to find a way to say your lines."

Highlights include: Jimmy insulting Kristen Bell by calling her a tiny "Muppet baby," convincing Sean Penn to have sex with a camcorder, and using Matt Damon like a chair.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

2015 Academy Awards Afterparties

What's buzzing at the 2015 Academy Awards

2015 Academy Awards TwitPics