Before Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot in a surprise wedding on Wednesday, the 43-year-old star celebrated his last un-married days with a fun Bachelor party thrown by Jimmy Kimmel!

Us Weekly reports that Kimmel hosted the party at his home in West Hollywood on Monday, where Theroux and his buddies reportedly kicked back and shared some drinks in a barn Kimmel built next to his house.

Kimmel has been close to the couple for some time. Aniston and Theroux were guests at Kimmel's 2013 wedding to Molly McNearney, and the year before the couples vacationed together in Cabo San Lucas.

Theroux and Aniston got married at their home in Bel Air, California on Wednesday night during a secret ceremony that was disguised as a birthday party for Theroux, who turns 44 on Aug. 10.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds boarded a private jet in Van Nuys, Calif., and took off for their romantic honeymoon in Bora Bora.