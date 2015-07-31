Joe Jackson was released from the ICU of the Albert Einstein Hospital in San Paulo, Brazil on Friday. Jackson had been undergoing treatment in the unit since July 26 when he suffered a stroke and three heart attacks. He still remains in the hospital for additional care.

Janet Jackson is said to be the only one of his children who traveled out to Brazil to care for the ailing family patriarch. The pop star recently canceled rehearsals for her upcoming tour to be by her dad’s bedside in Brazil. La Toya and Jermaine Jackson had planned to make the trip as well, but after hearing news that their father’s condition had improved, the siblings decided to wait for his arrival home in Los Angeles to visit with him. Joe Jackson will reportedly fly back to the U.S. for further treatment as soon as doctors’ deem him healthy enough to travel.

As Gossip Cop reported earlier this week, Jackson was in Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday, but wound up missing the celebration after being rushed to a hospital with stroke-like symptoms. It was later revealed that he had suffered three heart attacks and had to undergo surgery to have a pacemaker inserted in his chest. Gossip Cop will continue to give updates on Joe Jackson’s health condition, as we gather more information.