Joe Jackson suffered three heart attacks and underwent surgery to have a pacemaker inserted in his chest after being rushed to a hospital in Brazil on Sunday. As Gossip Cop reported earlier, Jackson was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in San Paulo after displaying stroke-like symptoms, including dizziness and temporary blindness.

An update on Jackson’s condition reveals that his heart stopped beating for 10 seconds while being treated, but doctors were able to revive him. The Jackson family patriarch, who suffered three heart attacks, then had a pacemaker inserted. Doctors are still waiting to see whether that stabilizes him.

As Gossip Cop also noted earlier, Jackson was in Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday with a party, but wound up missing the festivities after being taken to the hospital. Family members reportedly want Jackson to fly back to the United States for treatment, but it remains to be seen if he’s healthy enough for travel at this point. Gossip Cop will continue to give updates on Joe Jackson’s health condition, as we gather more information.