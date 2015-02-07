John Mayer joked about his history with Taylor Swift during Friday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he was guest hosting for the third time. “I’m very excited about the Grammy Awards on Sunday night,” said Mayer. “You can see me at the Grammys doing what I do best… being avoided by Taylor Swift.”

He then acted out an attempt to get Swift’s attention as she avoided him. The audience loved it. Mayer joked, “That won’t make the Internet at all.” Of course, the Internet was very interested in the joke.

Mayer and Swift dated, split, and then sniped at each other in public, with Swift penning “Dear John” about her ex-boyfriend, and Mayer later calling it “cheap songwriting” in an interview. Swift, by the way, will attend the Grammys on Sunday but won’t be performing. Gossip Cop will have full coverage of the event.

The rest of Mayer’s monologue consisted of jokes about how poorly he’s done as temporary guest host of “The Late Late Show” and how much he enjoys taking pills rectally. A good time was had by all.