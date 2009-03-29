WASHINGTON (AP) -- John O'Hurley gets plenty of love playing attorney Billy Flynn in the touring company of "Chicago," but he also gets the occasional feather up the nose.

While O'Hurley sings "All I Care About Is Love," he's surrounded by showgirls carrying huge feather fans. Sometimes they cover the former "Seinfeld" cast member's face and that's when feathers tend to fly.

"I got a feather up the nose the other night," he tells AP Radio, "the thing was waving around in my nose, I had to have it extracted, but that's the beauty of live theater."

Hurley's wife, Lisa, and 2 1/2 year old son, William, are touring with him, watching the show from the wings.

O'Hurley, 54, says William "usually watches the first 40-45 minutes of the show and I can hear his voice, saying 'da da.'"

Once O'Hurley's stop in Washington, D.C., ends, on April 12 he has two days before he opens in "Spamalot" in Anchorage, Alaska, where he won't have those feathers from "Chicago" to keep him warm.

http://www.johnohurley.com