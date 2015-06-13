Actor John Stamos is now back at home following his arrest on suspicion of DUI and a subsequent hospitalization in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The "Full House" star thanked his fans for their "love and support" on Twitter, letting them know he was "home & well," as well as the Beverly Hills Police Department and Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

His full tweet read: "Thanks to everyone for their love & support. I'm home & well. Very appreciative of the BHPD & Cedars for their care."

Stamos was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at approximately 7:45 p.m. PT on Friday evening after police received numerous calls reporting a possible DUI driver.

The Beverly Hills Police Department reported that they then transported Stamos, who was driving alone, to a local hospital for observation due to a "possible medical condition."

Stamos will appear in court regarding the incident on Sept. 11.

The actor has been in the news recently promoting "Fuller House," the 13-episode Netflix reboot of his famous series, which aired from 1987 until 1995 on ABC.