John Mayer says he used clothing to “hide out” during a period of heaving drinking.

Mayer makes the revelation in a new GQ interview for the July issue. The magazine named the singer one of its 20 most stylish stars, but he admits some of his past fashion choices came from self-loathing. Asked about wearing Tibetan robes that covered him up, Mayer says, “I think part of the idea was hiding out. Sometimes, if you don’t see the person you recognize in the mirror, then you’re free from your own punishment. It’s hard to explain. You’re free from your own criticism. If you don’t recognize the person you see in the mirror, then you’re free from self-persecution.”

“It’s almost like a witness relocation program for yourself. Women do it, men do it. You have a change in your life, or a change in your philosophy, a change in your lifestyle, you have a loss, or you have heartache, so you go blonde or you grow a beard or you do both,” continues Mayer. “Sometimes in life you just don’t want to be recognizable to yourself.”

He adds, “A lot of people get f----- up for that reason. I was drinking — I was drinking a whole hell of a lot. I was heavy, and layers favor the heavy man.” Mayer further notes, “Wearing layers is sort of like — just trying to get out of it by way of subterfuge. And then you get healthy again, and you put on your white tee and jeans and you’re like bam!” What do you think of Mayer confessing his struggles with alcohol fueled his style selections?