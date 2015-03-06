If you ever thought John Mayer came off as an ego maniac, he'd probably agree with you.

The 37-year-old singer/songwriter sat down with Ronan Farrow on Friday's "Today" show, and admitted that in retrospect, maybe he shouldn't have been so open with the media about his past relationships. For example, that time he told Playboy magazine that his ex Jessica Simpson was "sexual napalm in bed."

"I went, 'All right, dude, you did a couple interviews where you were out of touch and you were being a ham -- and you were basically break dancing into a nitroglycerin plant, right?'" he recalled.

Mayer said he tried to curve his reputation and behavior by quitting Twitter and his womanizing ways. "I'm a recovered ego addict," he admitted, "And the only way that I can be sure that I don't relapse is to admit that I constantly have this ego addiction -- every day."

Mayer -- who's reportedly dating Katy Perry again -- does have a message for his younger self, "I'd say, 'That guy's really, really talented, but I don't want to be anywhere near him when that thing goes off!'"

