John Stamos was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday, Gossip Cop confirms. After receiving several 911 calls about a silver Mercedes swerving near Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills at 7:45 p.m., the police stopped Stamos. Believing he was having some sort of medical situation, paramedics were called and Stamos was taken to the hospital, followed right behind by the cops.

It was quickly determined at the hospital that Stamos was driving under the influence, and he was arrested and charged. Gossip Cop is told Stamos was not taken to jail, but kept at the hospital. He is scheduled to appear before a judge at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on September 11.

Shortly after news emerged about his arrest, his “Uncle Jesse” character from “Full House” became a trending topic on Twitter. As Gossip Cop has previously reported, Stamos is slated to reprise the role in the Netflix reboot of the show called “Fuller House.” Stamos is also one of the sequel’s producers. Before that, Stamos will appear in the new Fox comedy “Grandfathered” and will be one of the Emmy nomination presenters on July 16.

Neither Stamos nor his rep have commented on the actor’s DUI. Gossip Cop will update should more information emerge.