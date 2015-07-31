John Stamos posted a Twitter photo on Friday of a grown up Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, the twin actors who played his “Full House” sons Nicky and Alex. The Tuomy-Wilhoit twins appeared on the show from the age of two to five, and the now 24-years-olds are returning for the Netflix reboot series “Fuller House.” See the photo below!

Stamos’ photo shows what the actors look like now compared to what they looked like on the original series. “Boy, your sons grow up fast when you don’t see them for 20yrs,” Stamos wrote, adding “#NickyandAlex.” For Stamos’ picture, the two grown boys recreated their pose from a photo taken on the original “Full House” set nearly two decades ago.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Netflix officially announced in April that it had ordered 13 episodes of “Fuller House.” The new series is currently in production and will be a continuation of the “Full House” story. Most of the original cast members, including Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, are returning; however, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are not expected to appear.