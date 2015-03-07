John Stamos visited the “Full House” home in San Francisco on Friday. He took the opportunity to photo bomb some of the show’s fans, who remained blissfully unaware that a “Full House” star was standing directly behind them as they gazed at the house. On Instagram, Stamos wrote, “Boy, these youngsters have 0.0 idea what they’re missing. #Fullhousehouse. #TURNAROUND.” Check out the picture below. It’s pretty funny.

Last year, reports surfaced suggesting “Full House” could possibly be coming back to television, although there were conflicting versions of how far into development the rebooted show is and which of the original cast members might return. Back in August, Gossip Cop spoke with an insider who confirmed that Stamos was originally involved in pitching a “Full House” revival but was at that point no longer part of the process.

The actor has been very vocal in the past about his fondness for his “Full House” days and his old colleagues. Last May, he fired back at a Huffington Post blogger who called the show “dumb” and full of “lies” about life. In a Facebook post directed at Annelia Alex, Stamos wrote, “I bet more good than bad came out of those [“TGIF”] shows. Sorry it didn’t turn out that way for you annelia or you simply just weren’t bright enough to take the good from what we did and laugh at the rest.”