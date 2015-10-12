For Johnny Depp, it's an honor just to get nominated for an Oscar -- in fact, the 53-year-old star recently revealed that he'd prefer to never actually take home the golden statue.

Depp, whose currently receiving a lot of awards season buzz for his powerhouse performance as Whitey Bulger in the crime drama Black Mass, spoke with BBC's Newsbeat recently where he opened up about his desire to stay out of the Oscar winners club.

"I don't want to win one of those things ever," Depp shared.

"They gave me one of those things, like a nomination, two or three times," Depp added. "A nomination is plenty."

Depp has, in fact, been nominated three times -- in 2004 for his role as Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, in 2005 for his portrayal of Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland, and finally in 2008 for playing the eponymous role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

According to Depp his real fear of the coveted award stems for stage fright.

"I don't want to have to talk," Depp explained, adding that he doesn't feel that acting is a competition in his eyes.

"The idea of winning means that you're in competition with someone and I'm not in competition with anybody," Depp said. "I just stick to my guns and do what I want to do. Sometimes people don't like it but that's alright."

