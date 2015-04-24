After a stunning appearance at Chanel's 2014/15 Metiers d'Art Collection show last month, it should come as no surprise that Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis' 15-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp just landed herself a modeling gig.

Lily-Rose makes her fashion editorial debut in U.K. magazine Oyster, showing off her amazing bone structure in a few moody close-ups.

PHOTOS: Genetic Jackpot! Top Celebrity Kids Turned Models

In the accompanying Q&A, Lily-Rose reveals she's a rap fan -- the last song she says she listened to was "Hardly" by Future -- and even gives away one of her beauty secrets.

"Use blush as eyeshadow!" the already style-savvy teenager advises.

Well, when you're the daughter of a legendary Chanel muse, and the always too-cool Depp, we'd gladly take makeup tips from a 15-year-old.