Clearly, Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis' 15-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose, has inherited all the best genes from both of her gorgeous parents.

In a rare public appearance in New York City on Tuesday, the teenager stunned at Chanel's 2014/15 Metiers d'Art Collection show, sporting a sleeveless pale blue crop top and a matching pencil skirt from the brand's spring/summer 2015 haute couture collection. She finished off the eye-catching ensemble with a choker-style collar and two-toned heels.

Styling her hair in an effortlessly chic bob and sporting naturally thick eyebrows and nude makeup, Lily-Rose was the epitome of cool at the high-fashion event.

PHOTOS: Genetic Jackpot! Top Celeb Offspring Turned Models

Lily-Rose was there to support her mother, a longtime muse of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Paradis, 42, also turned heads at the A-list event -- which was attended by the likes of Beyonce, Dakota Johnson, Julianne Moore and Pharrell Williams -- rocking a cozy-looking boucle dress and black heels.

In January, Depp admitted that he's had a little bit of trouble seeing eye-to-eye with his stunning daughter - who's making her film debut in Kevin Smith's horror-comedy Yoga Hosers in June alongside her famous dad -- particularly in her teenage years.

"As a grown man, and a father -- and you know, a man -- there's nothing you can understand about a teenage girl, nothing," he admitted to Ellen DeGeneres. "She's amazing. The problem is she's infinitely more sophisticated than I am, and she can run circles around me and she knows she's got me wrapped around the finger."

He also told ET correspondent Jason Dundas bluntly in January, "She thinks her dad's weird."