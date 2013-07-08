SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Bon Jovi is giving $1 million to help the band's home state recover from Superstorm Sandy.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi went to his hometown of Sayreville on Monday and presented a check to Gov. Chris Christie's wife, Mary Pat, who is overseeing the relief fund.

Bon Jovi has been a high-profile presence in his hometown since some neighborhoods were wiped out by Sandy last year. He's among the co-chairs of the relief fund.

The singer says he wants to do what he can to help, including telling the world about the central New Jersey community's struggles.

The town has suffered through three severe floods since 2010 and had two major ones in the 1990s.