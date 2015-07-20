Jon Gosselin has found love again.

The 38-year-old former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star stepped out Friday with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, who he actually grew up with in Wyommissing, Penn. The two weren't shy about showing off their couple status, both smiling big while holding hands.

Jon and Colleen, a registered nurse, reconnected nine months ago, a source tells ET. The two have been living together for eight months. Colleen has two teenage children from a previous relationship, and her kids have already met Jon's eight children with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, the source adds. Colleen has yet to meet Kate.

Jon's new girl also supports his new DJ gigs. The former IT analyst -- who also waited tables at one point post his TLC days -- DJ'd at the First Annual White Affair at club Building 24 in Wyommissing on Saturday, alongside three other DJs. Fittingly, he goes under the moniker "DJ JG." According to an eyewitness, Colleen was present, and the two showed more PDA -- hugging and kissing -- in the DJ booth.

The former reality star says he actually makes $250 an hour at his new profession, and even more for appearances. He also says he works, at the very least, one day a week.

Jon and Kate's divorce was finalized in December 2009. The two have eight kids together -- 11-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Hannah, as well as 14-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn.

While Jon has clearly moved on with his live life, Kate has too. The 40-year-old former Dancing With the Stars contestant is currently dating 51-year-old millionaire Jeff Prescott. In May, the happy couple had a night out on the town in Philadelphia, showing some PDA while gambling.