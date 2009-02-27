Entertainment Tonight

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas touch down in New York on Saturday morning as they begin their weekend-long, surprise-theater invasion. Will they appear at a screening of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" near you?

The pop trio is sweeping across the country this weekend, surprising fans with unexpected "pop-ins" at numerous screenings of their new movie (in theaters now) and thanking fans personally for their support. The JoBros' theater invasion is powered by Marquis Jets and Net Jets.