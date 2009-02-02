"Saturday Night Live" has booked the Jonas Brothers for a Valentine's Day appearance as musical guests, which raises the question: Will their tween and teenage fans be allowed to stay up past midnight to see them?



That will be the question of the night on Feb. 14, when the super-hot group makes its first "SNL" appearance. Their rookie status will be balanced out by Alec Baldwin, who will take his 14th turn as host.



The Valentine's Day show is one of two new episodes "Saturday Night Live" has on tap in February. On Feb. 7, "He's Just Not That Into You" star Bradley Cooper will make his hosting debut, and TV on the Radio will be the musical guest.



The Jonas Brothers will make their "SNL" debut on the heels of a Grammy nomination for best new artist (they're scheduled to perform at Sunday's awards show) and two weeks before a 3-D concert movie of their "Burning Up" tour hits theaters.



Baldwin stars in NBC's "30 Rock" and won his second Golden Globe and third consecutive SAG Award for playing NBC executive Jack Donaghy.



Cooper's hosting gig on Feb. 7 coincides with the release of "He's Just Not That Into You" the previous day. He also stars in the rom-com "All About Steve" with Sandra Bullock that's due for release in March. TV on the Radio topped numerous critics' lists for the best albums of 2008 for their record "Dear Science."