Problems continue to plague Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The troubled "Tudors" star was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday night after an alleged suicide attempt at his London home.

According to the London Sun, paramedics arrived at his home in response to an emergency call and found him "slumped on the floor."

When the actor refused treatment for thirty minutes, police were called in and he was apparently persuaded to go to the hospital for treatment. The paper reports pills may have been involved.

"This is very sad," a source tells the paper. "It was the opinion of those present that he tried to take his life."

Not so, an insider tells Us Weekly, insisting, "It was not a suicide attempt. He did relapse and was hospitalized for that, but was released."

A rep for Rhys Meyers has not responded to our request for comment on the incident, and a spokesman for Scotland Yard would say only, "Officers were called by London Ambulance Service following reports of a man refusing treatment. The man was taken to hospital."

Rhys Meyers, who has reportedly been to rehab five times for alcohol addiction (most recent stints were in April and again earlier this month) and has had several run-ins with the law while intoxicated (usually at the airport), is said to have checked out of the hospital on Wednesday morning.

When asked by the Sun how he was doing, the supposedly "red-eyed" actor responded, "No comment."