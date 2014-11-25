In a newly-released remix of Drake's "How Bout Now," Jordin Sparks is taking some shots at her ex, singer Jason Derulo.

Many of the lyrics stay true to Drake's original track, including the chorus, "'Cause I'm up right now, and you suck right now," but Sparks has inserted some very personal anecdotes that are undoubtedly about her relationship with Derulo.

"Remember when you broke your neck and I had to wash your back for ya," Sparks sings, referencing Derulo's tour rehearsal accident in 2012, when he shattered his C-2 vertebrae and was nearly paralyzed.

Sparks, who won the sixth season of "American Idol" in 2007, has been in the public eye longer than Derulo, whose first hit single "Whatcha Say" debuted in 2009, and seems to think that her ex's recent success changed him.

"Once you blew up, head got big and you started changing," she sings. "Can't believe all the things that you started sayin', like I'm with you for your fame and your name, what?"

RELATED: Jordin Sparks Tweets Heartbreaking Message After Jason Derulo Breakup

Derulo has yet to react to the track, but he told ET back in October that he hopes the former couple can be friends one day.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2014 American Music Awards

Hollywood's most eligible bachelorettes

Jordin Sparks and more stars chat about their superstitions