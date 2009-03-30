Entertainment Tonight.

ET has the latest on the condition of actor Josh Hartnett, who was spotted getting into an ambulance last night outside Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont hotel.

Hartnett, 30, was taken to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after complaining of severe stomach pain and was kept for observation of a gastrointestinal disorder, his publicist tells ET. The publicist says she received a call from Hartnett around 2 a.m. stating that he was fine.

The condition is the same one the actor suffered from while performing in the play Rain Man in London back in November 2008, when he was sidelined for a few days.