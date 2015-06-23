Josh Duggar isn't staying off the radar, despite the molestation scandal he's been embroiled in for weeks.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star shared an Instagram pic on Tuesday in celebration of his wife Anna's birthday, and the seventh anniversary of their engagement.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @annaduggar," he caption the photo, which shows the couple sitting and smiling, around a birthday cupcake. "We're also celebrating our 7 year engagement anniversary today!"

NEWS: Josh Duggar Molestation Allegations -- A Timeline of Events

It appears that Josh still has his wife's love and support amid the controversy sparked by the revelation that he admitted to molesting five girls when he was a teenager, including his sisters.

The scandal has led to the suspension of the family's TLC docu-series and a number of advertisers have pulled their sponsorship from the program.

Josh, 27, also posted a photo to Instagram on Father's Day, honoring the Duggar family patriarch, Jim Bob. "Happy Father's Day to my dad, Jim Bob," he wrote. "We're all so grateful for you and glad to spend the day with you!"

WATCH: Josh Duggar Moving Back to Arkansas, Hires Kate Gosselin's Bodyguard

Earlier this month, Josh, Anna and their three children moved from Oxon Hill, Md. back to their family's home state of Arkansas. Josh also hired a bodyguard who had worked for Kate Gosselin, star of the TLC docu-series "Kate Plus 8."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

A year in the life of the Duggars

How the stars celebrated Father's Day 2015

Josh Duggar admits to wrongdoing