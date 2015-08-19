Josh Duggar, who at 14 years old sexually abused a number of minors, including his sisters, has seemingly been busted in the Ashley Madison Hack. It appears the former star of “19 Kids And Counting” and husband of one wife actually had two accounts with the affair site, Ashley Madison. According to his profile with the site, the one-time head of the Family Research Council (and a champion of marriage and family values), was looking for someone who was open to “One-Night Stands,” Experimenting with Sex Toys,” and “Sharing Fantasies,” aand “Likes to Give Oral Sex” and “Likes to Receive Oral Sex.”

Oh, it gets more cringe-worthy.

It appears Duggar shelled out nearly $1,000 for the two accounts, one that was linked to a family home in Arkansas and second to his and his wife’s house in Maryland. But it wasn’t just any woman with whom Duggar was looking to cheat. His profile noted he was highly selective. Duggar indicated he was open to a woman with “Tall Height” or “Short Height,” “Long Hair” or “Short Hair,” and a “Girl Next Door” or a “Naughty Girl.” Pluses were for “Discretion/Secrecy,” having “a Secret Love Nest,” and being “Disease Free.”

As Gossip Cop reported in May, before “19 Kids And Counting” was canceled as a result of the molestation scandal, Duggar posted on Facebook that as a teen he “acted inexcusably,” but turned his life around because “I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

Duggar’s wife Anna, who gave birth to the couple’s fourth child last month, said after her husband’s sexual abuse came to light that she wanted to thank those who helped him and “changed his life from going down the wrong path to doing what is right.”