Just when you thought Fergie could not get any more "Glamourous," she turned 40!

The singer had a big birthday party with her husband Josh Duhamel by her side on Friday, and he knew just what to say to make it even more of a special day.

"Happy birthday to my girl. 40 never looked so good!" he wrote.

The fabulous birthday girl had one delicious looking cake with strawberries and blueberries, and she couldn't look more excited to have blown out those candles.

Fergie was not the only happy one! Duhamel, 42, also posted this fan art he found of his wife jumping out of a cake with him and their baby Axl, 1. He called it "adorable," and the fan who created it responded to him, "I can't believe!!! Thank you Josh, you're incredible."

Josh and Fergie have been crazy in love since they started dating in 2004. The couple wed on January 10, 2009.