It turns out that when Josh Groban isn't recording hit albums or performing on Dancing With the Stars, he's busy nerding out with his gorgeous girlfriend Kat Dennings.

The "Stages" singer sat down with Ellen DeGeneres recently where he opened up about his burgeoning relationship and revealed what it is that he has in common with the stunning "2 Broke Girls" star.

According to Groban, they both love to laugh, and they're both huge nerds.

WATCH: Josh Groban Gushes Over Girlfriend Kat Dennings

When asked by Ellen if he was okay with Dennings outing him as a nerd, Groban laughed, saying, "That's been out there since at least sixth grade I feel like."

But it turns out that it's all their common interests that make them such a brilliant fit.

"She's such a brilliant and funny person," Josh gushed. "Humor is such a huge thing for me so, you know, the fact that we could talk about 'Monty Python' and all sorts of weird other things, I was like, 'Ok, yeah we're on the same page.'"

WATCH: Josh Groban Responds to Gay Rumors -- 'Whatever, Fine'

And really, can any couple ever really make their relationship work if they don't share a love for "Monty Python?"

Josh Groban's hilarious 10th appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs Tuesday, May 26.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

How Josh Groban and Kat Dennings met

Long-lasting couples

Celeb PDA 2014