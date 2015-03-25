Despite ongoing speculation, Josh Groban isn't gay - and not even Ryan Gosling can change that.

"If I was gonna be gay, that would've been the moment. That was probably my greatest test, and I failed," the 34-year-old singer (and sometimes) actor says of co-starring opposite Gosling in 2011's romantic comedy "Crazy, Stupid, Love."

VIDEO: New Couple Alert! Josh Groban Gushes About Girlfriend Kat Dennings

In a new interview with ETonline contributor Chris Azzopardi for PrideSource, Groban gets candid about ongoing rumors about his sexuality. "Honestly, if I were gay, I would have had no problem saying it from day one. ... People have speculated, have wanted to speculate - whatever, fine. I'm not gay, but if I were, I don't review it as a bad thing," he says.

Not that the singer, who releases "Stages" on April 28, isn't up for some gay fun from time to time, at least when it comes to drag queens. Groban confesses that his girlfriend, "2 Broke Girls" star Kat Dennings, got him hooked on "RuPaul's Drag Race." Though he was impressed by her guest judging abilities during a recent episode ("She crushed it!"), the crooner doubts he could pull it off.

"I would be happy to be a judge on it, but I think I would be so impressed with the fashion that I don't think I would know how to critique it," he admits. "I'd be like, 'Wow! I could not walk in those heels; congratulations to you! That is amazing! Well done! Ginger Minj - I salute you!'"

NEWS: Josh Groban Talks Dating Katy Perry, January Jones

Perhaps Groban's talents are better suited for being ... sexy? In 2002, People named the singer "Sexiest Newcomer," a title he says could have turned his "awkward" teen years around.

"If I could go back and tell that young kid, 'You're gonna be People Magazine's 'Sexiest,' he would've had a lot easier of a time," Groban says.

Even so, it's good to be Groban these days. Especially during karaoke, when the Grammy-nominated vocalist likes to ham it up, he says, and belt out "We Are the Champions" and, believe it or not, "Baby Got Back." Recalling a recent outing that had him singing "November Rain," the singer says the karaoke DJ told him it was time to head home, but then changed his mind when he realized who was behind the mic.

"Instead of telling us to leave," Groban says, "he brought us free nachos."

WATCH: Josh Groban Talks Singing For New Girlfriend Kat Dennings For The First Time!

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

How Josh Groban and Kat Dennings met

The most powerful gay celebrities

Stars Hit The Red Carpet At Entertainment Weekly's Pre-SAG Awards Party 2015