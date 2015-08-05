Looks like a Duggar romance is not actually ending with a trip down the aisle.

After four months of courtship, 18-year-old Josiah Duggar has split with 17-year-old Marjorie Jackson. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar broke the news on Wednesday on the family's official Facebook page, attributing their son's breakup to "the Lord's will."

"A few weeks ago Marjorie and Josiah agreed to end their courtship, keeping in step with what they believe the Lord's will is," they wrote. "Both are thankful for the time getting to know each other, and their families continue to enjoy each other's company and close friendship. As parents we are very pleased to see two young people searching out their futures with God's will as their first priority!"

"Both Josiah and Marjorie have enjoyed getting to know each other and to build their friendship over the past months," they added. "We are so grateful that they each are seeking the Lord's will for their future."

Josiah officially entered into a courtship with Marjorie on April 6, after getting to know her through taking Spanish lessons with her mother, Analucia. "It's been going very well," he told People at the time. " ... I was very impressed with the way she was with her siblings and her love for the Lord."

Later that month, Josiah and Marjorie made their debut as a couple in a joint video for TLC. "Courtship is like dating with a purpose," Marjorie explained. "It's getting to know each other better in group settings, along with our families and just really asking those tough questions and getting to spend more time together along with family and friends."

In the video, Josiah's older brother, 27-year-old Josh Duggar, gives advice to him about courting.

TLC officially canceled 19 Kids and Counting last month, after the series lost numerous advertisers and sponsors when it was revealed that Josh molested several underage girls -- including his sisters -- when he was a teenager.