LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A federal judge says Joe Francis can roam a little farther.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero ended the "Girls Gone Wild" creator's house arrest on Wednesday, but restricted his travel to seven counties in Southern California.

Francis was jailed overnight earlier this month and placed on house arrest after he missed a hearing. Francis says he was ill and called his absence a "miscommunication."

Prosecutors had wanted Otero to revoke Francis' bail or at least continue his house arrest.

Court records show Otero also ordered that Francis can't set foot in airports or other transportation hubs that allow travel outside of the U.S.

Francis' trial on tax evasion charges was also delayed on Wednesday and is now scheduled for July.