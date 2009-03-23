LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has refused to establish a conservatorship for Peter Falk, but has scheduled testimony to decide whether court intervention may be necessary.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Aviva Bobb on Monday seemed inclined to throw out a petition by the actor's adopted daughter, but postponed a ruling so that an evidentiary hearing can be held in May.

Catherine Falk petitioned for a conservatorship over her father last year and has argued that it is necessary to ensure visitations. In court documents, she has stated that the actor suffers from Alzheimer's disease and advanced dementia.

The move is opposed by Falk's wife of 32 years, who was designated before Falk's illness as caregiver and the keeper of his estate.