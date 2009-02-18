PROVO, Utah (AP) -- A judge has ruled that a videotaped deposition of actor Gary Coleman won't be released until a personal injury lawsuit against him over an incident at a Payson, Utah, bowling alley is settled.

Judge Samuel McVey said he was worried about whether there would be a fair trial if people in a jury pool had seen the video.

An attorney for Colt Rushton, who is suing the 41-year-old actor over the September incident, objected to keeping the deposition sealed.

Coleman allegedly hit Rushton with his truck.

The actor's attorney said release of the video could destroy Coleman.

Coleman pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in December and was ordered to pay $100 fine.

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com