TMI Judge Judy!

The superstar TV judge and her husband of 38 years, Jerry Sheindlin, got candid (too candid?) about her their sex life on the red carpet at the annual Women of the 21st Century Awards luncheon on April 14.

When she was asked about the numerous awards she's received throughout her career by the Daily Mail, the 72-year-old said, "I have different [awards] in different places. The only place I don't have any awards out in the open is in the bedroom. Other than that they are all over," she admitted. "I don't know! I sort of feel that is one place where I feel nobody should be getting awards."

It was then that her 81-year-old hubby tried to argue this claim. "No awards? She just gave me an award last night. I just don't understand this. I'm going to have to talk to her about that," he said.

Jerry acknowledged the overshare into their private lives further adding, "It is a huge insight. I have this statue which proves it but she has a short memory."

While her husband poked some fun, he was there for her as she accepted an award at the luncheon for her work on the bench, that earns her a cool $47 million a year.

As for how she seen the 21st century woman? "The answer is easy. She's anything she wants to be," Judy said.

NEWS: Judy Judy Has a New Exciting Venture

Another award may be in her future as Judge Judy is up for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.