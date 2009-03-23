CBS' organ transplant drama has added to its team.



Silver-screen actress Julia Ormond has joined CBS' pilot "Three Rivers" as one of the leads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The medical drama revolves around organ transplants, told from three different points of view: the doctors', the donors' and the recipients'.



Ormond will play the head of surgery alongside the previously cast Alex O'Loughlin, Katherine Moennig and Daniel Henney. Ormond recently appeared in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and on "CSI: NY" for the network.



In other CBS news, Grant Show and Lennon Parham join Jenna Elfman's comedy "Accidentally on Purpose" as her boss and younger sister, respectively. Jon Foster and Ashley Jensen were previously added.



Also, in "Big D," about a couple that moves back to the husband's hometown of Dallas, Kellen Coleman will play the man's younger sister, while Nat Faxton will play a cousin. Chris Parnell, Missi Pyle and Deanne Dunagan were already in.