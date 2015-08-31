Julia Roberts' kids are absolutely adorable!

The 47-year-old actress made a rare public appearance on Saturday night when she stepped out with her whole family -- husband Danny Moder and the couple's three kids, 10-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 8-year-old son Henry.

The family was in Malibu, California to support friend Kelly Slater as he launched Outerknown, the sustainable clothing line that the surfer announced he was creating after leaving longtime sponsor Quiksilver in 2014.

While it's not quite as high-profile as Roberts' appearance on-stage at Taylor Swift's 1989 tour earlier this month, the Oscar winner still looked stunning in a simple black ensemble. Take a look at the "Pretty Woman" star's style evolution in the video below.

