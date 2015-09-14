Julianne Hough showed off her massive Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, but wedding plans with her fiancé, NHL pro Brooks Laich, are still up in the air.

"We're just enjoying the engagement right now," Julianne told ET on the red carpet. "We're not really focused on that part yet."

The "Dancing With the Stars" judge took home her first Emmy for Outstanding Choreography, an award she shared with her brother, fellow "DWTS"-er Derek Hough.

Brooks gushed over his fiancee in an Instagram post, writing, "Congratulations to my incredibly talented and beautiful fiancee @juleshough on winning your first Emmy for Outstanding Choreography! So proud of you, love you so much!"

The couple first revealed their engagement in August.

"We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement!" Julianne and Brooks both shared on their Instagram accounts in the announcement.

The couple began dating in December 2013 after Julianne called it quits with Ryan Seacrest. She dated the "American Idol" host from 2010 to 2013.