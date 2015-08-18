Julianne Hough has a wedding dance to choreograph!

The 27-year-old Dancing With the Stars judge excitedly revealed on Tuesday that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, 32-year-old NHL pro Brooks Laich.

"We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement!" Hough and Laich both shared on their Instagram accounts.

The couple began dating in December 2013 after Hough called it quits with Ryan Seacrest. She dated the American Idol host from 2010 to 2013. Laich has some height on Seacrest. Hough, whose height is 5'3", went from a boyfriend that was 5'8" to a 6'2" tall fiance!

This past year, Hough told Redbook that she had a new outlook on relationships after she went with her family to "a six-day seminar about creating your own destiny."

"I was not into it at first, but I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn't work that by the end I was on a high. I was seeing a couple people, but immediately [pretends to text guys], 'You are nice, but this is going nowhere,'" she said. "The next day my Curve co-star introduced [Brooks Laich and me]. It couldn't have been a better time. We've been open and honest from day one."

Honest, indeed. Hough told Yahoo Style in May that Laich has called her out on being uncomfortable in her own skin.

"My boyfriend tells me all the time, 'Why is that whenever you take a picture and look at you, you want to take another one? Can't you just be happy with the actual picture where we're together?'" she said. "So I've now had to coach myself to look at a picture and not say, 'Do I look good in it?' but, 'That's a great picture, overall.'"

Laich plays Centre for the Washington Capitals and was born in the town of Wawota, Saskatchewan in Canada. He is a middle child -- has one older sister and a younger brother -- and his father worked as a high school teacher and principal. Will this hockey pro take Hough out of Hollywood and back to Canada with him?

Too soon to tell, but congrats are definitely in order for this happy couple!

