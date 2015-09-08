She said yes -- now it's time to celebrate!

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich celebrated their engagement over the weekend and adorable pictures posted by friends and family show that the pair is one happy couple.

"Thank you to all you awesome folks who made last night a very special memory for @juleshough and I!" Laich captioned a set of photo booth pics on Instagram on Saturday. "You are all a little south of sanity and we love you for it!"

Julianne's brother and fellow "Dancing With the Stars" cohort Derek Hough also shared a pic of his little sis from her big night.

"What a great night celebrating @juleshough and Brooks engagement !!" Derek posted. "There was some serious but mostly not so serious dancing happening."

Julianne and Brooks haven't been shy about sharing happy pics since the two got engaged in August. According to the DWTS judge, the couple can't wait to ask fans for wedding planning advice.

"I'm just so happy and feeling so loved from all of you," Julianne captioned a super sweet black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a kiss. "I can't wait to share our wedding planning adventures with you over the next few months -- you guys always give the best advice!"