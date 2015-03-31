Even an Oscar winner can't catch a break!

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry is claiming that Julianne Moore was cut from a promotional film about the country due to her "poor acting." According to Hurriyet Daily News, 54-year-old actress -- who won an Oscar this past month for her role in "Still Alice" -- shot a scene in Los Angeles, titled "Home Of," that was to show Moore on an airplane reliving childhood memories from a trip to Turkey.

The actress' performance was apparently not well received and a re-shoot was requested. Moore reportedly declined, and the project -- which was to be released in Feb. 2014 in Turkey -- was scrapped.

Newsweek reports that the advertising agency responsible for the tourism film, "Iconisus & I Mean It," is thought to have lost $1.5 million due to the cancellation of the $4 million project.

