Julie Andrews, the star of "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music," is one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood history. In 1969, she married the celebrated director of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and the "Pink Panther" film series Blake Edwards.

Together, the two had one of the most successful marriages, lasting more than four decades years until Edwards' death in 2010. In an interview with "Good Morning Britain" on Thursday, Andrews revealed that she is still coping with his passing.

"I'm still dealing with [his death]," Andrews told Kate Garraway, host of the morning talk show. "There are days when it's perfectly wonderful and I am myself and then it's suddenly [it'll] sock you in the middle of your gut and you think, 'Ah God, I wish he were here.' But he is in a way. I think one carries that love always."

Marriages don't usually have a very long shelf-life in Hollywood, especially for celebrities as popular as Andrews and Edwards. According to the 79-year-old actress, the secret to their success was patience and perseverance.

"We were married 41 years and it was a love story, it was," she said. "Success in our marriage was to take it one day at a time and so, lo and behold, 41 years later there we still were."

Recently, one of Andrews' most famous films, "The Sound of Music," turned 50. The celebrate the movie's rich legacy, Lady Gaga performed a medley of film's iconic songs at the Academy Awards in February.

After the number, Andrews joined Gaga on stage in one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

