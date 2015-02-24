Julie Bowen admits that she's been telling little lies about her "Modern Family" co-star Sofia Vergara's highly anticipated wedding to "True Blood" stud Joe Manganiello.

"I like to lie about it," the Emmy winner tells Ellen DeGeneres of the nuptials. "It would be fun if we had a clue, but I don't think she has a clue."

Upon seeing a photo of the gorgeous couple, Bowen jokes, "Wow, that's not helping to diversify the gene pool. ... They are pretty."

While she confesses that she doesn't know how Vergara, 42, and Manganiello, 38, will tie the knot, she has her suspicions. "They're either going to run away and elope, or it's gonna be a thousand people."

Bowen adds of her part in the wedding, "I like to tell them I'm going to wear a peach, Princess Di, kind of puffy-sleeved thing."

The 44-year-old actress quips that the bride "would never allow that."

How do you think Vergara and Manganiello will wed?

Wednesday night's "Modern Family" is going to be a good one. The episode was filmed entirely on iPhones and iPads, a task Bowen tells Ellen was no easy feat.

