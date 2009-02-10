Just under 50 million watch Obama in prime-time
NEW YORK (AP) -- An estimated 49.5 million people watched Barack Obama's first prime-time news conference as president.
Nielsen Media Research says Monday night's session was televised live on eight different networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and Univision.
It wasn't the most-watched presidential news conference. A month after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, President Bush held a news conference watched by 64.8 million people. And a news conference about the economy held less than a month after President Clinton took office in 1993 drew 64.3 million viewers.
In 1993, the average U.S. home had 40 channels. Now, it's 118 channels, according to Nielsen.
