After their Golden Globes night out, DJ Zedd is sharing a moment in bed with Selena Gomez.

The 25-year-old Russian-German music producer/DJ Instagrammed a photo of him skyping with Gomez, 22, as she lounged in bed. He wrote: "'Oh hi derrling...' - The Room #TheRoom #theRoom #THEroom #theROOM."

RELATED: Star Shots! Who's Hitting the Slopes?

Meanwhile, Gomez also shared a pic of her and Zedd, writing: "Missing la and this punk, just a little tonight. shooting starts soon!! Eeeeekkkk --Fundamentals of Caregiving!!"

These Instagram messages are sure to fuel the romance rumors surrounding these two. Gomez and Zedd also looked quite cozy with one another at the 2015 InStyle And Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party on Jan. 11, leading fans of the actress/singer to wonder if she's finally moved on from Justin Bieber.

RELATED: Overheard at the 2015 Golden Globes After Parties!

Do you think DJ Zedd is a good match for Gomez?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Rita Ora and more celebs who have dated DJs

2015 Golden Globe Awards afterparties

J.Law and Chris Martin, plus more off-and-on celebrity couples