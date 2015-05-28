Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are “absolutely not back together,” an insider reveals exclusively to Gossip Cop. As we reported earlier, Gomez and Bieber were seen in photos and a Snapchat video hanging out together on Wednesday night. But the two were actually at a church gathering, organized by pastor-to-the-stars Rich Wilkerson, Jr. of the Trinity Church.

Gossip Cop is told there was nothing romantic about their interaction, and that it was “the first time they’ve seen each other in many months.” Our insider adds, “They were friendly with each other, and that’s all.”

Naturally, a number of bogus websites sensationalized the church get-together and fabricated their own details to embellish their manufactured stories. For instance, HollywoodLife made up a whole story claiming Taylor Swift is upset about her friend reuniting with Bieber. The serial fabricators wrote that when Swift “heard about Selena being with Justin again, she just shook her head and was very disappointed.” That NEVER happened. It’s yet another lie in which the webloid has been caught.

Similarly, the equally unreliable site Celeb Dirty Laundry made up a story in which they wrote that for weeks, “Selena Gomez has been secretly hanging out and hooking up with Justin Bieber.” That, too, is a complete lie. As Gossip Cop heard from a mutual friend of ours and Gomez’s, Wednesday was the very “first time they’ve seen each other in many months.”

Sadly, Gossip Cop suspects that a slew of webloids will go into overdrive and make up one fake story after another about Gomez and Bieber reuniting, but we can tell you now that they are, as our insider says, “absolutely not back together.”