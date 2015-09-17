A few young girls got into a bloody fist fight while waiting outside of the Paris radio station NJR to catch a glimpse of Justin Bieber exiting the building. Watch the shocking here.

The pop star is currently in France to promote his new single “What Do You Mean?” and participated in a radio interview on Thursday morning. Hundreds of his fans, mostly young girls, gathered around the building holding up signs and repeatedly chanted “Justin!”

It isn’t exactly clear what caused the argument, but a few young girls began a shouting match and then eventually charged at each other with fists flying. Security guards stepped in to break up the violent brawl, but one girl, who appears to be a teen if not younger, was left both bloody and teary eyed.

Young girls crying outside of buildings as they wait for Bieber is becoming something of a pattern. As Gossip Cop reported just last week, a Bieber fan in New York was left in tears when the singer ignored her request for a photo. The Biebs also shouted at her for interrupting his conversation.